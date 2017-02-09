The top 15 jobs you can find anywhere

If you need to move around, you'll need a job that can go with you.



While industries like tech and finance are associated with certain cities, and jobs associated with natural resources are concentrated where those resources exist, lots of professions are in demand anywhere people live, in rural and urban areas across the country.

The occupations on Indeed's list of so-called "Everywhere Jobs," released Thursday, are not location-specific. They often hinge on in-person interactions. Though some rely on knowledge of a particular industry or business, most do not require technical skills.