The top 15 jobs you can find anywhere

This is good news for job seekers who may be moving for non-professional reasons, such as to care for an aging relative or accompany a spouse on a military transfer, or those workers who may need to move in the future.
"Even if you're tied to a place for personal or family reasons, it can be an advantage to be in a career that is everywhere," says Indeed chief economist Jed Kolko, "as opposed to a career that concentrated where you live."
Here's how each of the top 15 jobs scored on Indeed's Everywhere Index (0 - 100):
1. Customer Service Representatives - 92.0
2. Sales Managers - 91.8
3. Nonfarm Animal Caretakers - 90.3
4. Production, Planning, and Expediting Clerks - 90.1
5. General and Operations Managers - 90.0
6. First-Line Supervisors/Managers of Office and Administrative Support Workers - 81.9
7. Child Care Workers - 89.8
8. First-Line Supervisors/Managers of Retail Sales Workers - 89.5
9. First-Line Supervisors/Managers of Mechanics, Installers and Repairers 89.3
10. Maids and Housekeeping Cleaners - 89.1
11. Food Preparation Workers - 89.1
12. Retail Salespersons - 89.0
13. Security Guards - 88.9
14. Medical and Health Services Managers - 88.9
15. Food Service Managers - 88.9