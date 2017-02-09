VISIT CNBC.COM

Careers

Careers

The top 15 jobs you can find anywhere

A customer views a display featuring Apple Watch Nike+ at an Apple Store in the SoHo neighborhood of Manhattan.
Drew Angerer | Getty Images
A customer views a display featuring Apple Watch Nike+ at an Apple Store in the SoHo neighborhood of Manhattan.

If you need to move around, you'll need a job that can go with you.

While industries like tech and finance are associated with certain cities, and jobs associated with natural resources are concentrated where those resources exist, lots of professions are in demand anywhere people live, in rural and urban areas across the country.

The occupations on Indeed's list of so-called "Everywhere Jobs," released Thursday, are not location-specific. They often hinge on in-person interactions. Though some rely on knowledge of a particular industry or business, most do not require technical skills.

93943085
Pablo Blazquez Dominguez | Getty Images

This is good news for job seekers who may be moving for non-professional reasons, such as to care for an aging relative or accompany a spouse on a military transfer, or those workers who may need to move in the future.

"Even if you're tied to a place for personal or family reasons, it can be an advantage to be in a career that is everywhere," says Indeed chief economist Jed Kolko, "as opposed to a career that concentrated where you live."

Here's how each of the top 15 jobs scored on Indeed's Everywhere Index (0 - 100):

1. Customer Service Representatives - 92.0

2. Sales Managers - 91.8

3. Nonfarm Animal Caretakers - 90.3

4. Production, Planning, and Expediting Clerks - 90.1

5. General and Operations Managers - 90.0

6. First-Line Supervisors/Managers of Office and Administrative Support Workers - 81.9

7. Child Care Workers - 89.8

8. First-Line Supervisors/Managers of Retail Sales Workers - 89.5

9. First-Line Supervisors/Managers of Mechanics, Installers and Repairers 89.3

10. Maids and Housekeeping Cleaners - 89.1

11. Food Preparation Workers - 89.1

12. Retail Salespersons - 89.0

13. Security Guards - 88.9

14. Medical and Health Services Managers - 88.9

15. Food Service Managers - 88.9

Tired of your desk job? These jobs pay well and will get you moving.
Tired of your desk job? These jobs pay well and will get you moving.   
Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...