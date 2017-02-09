Why this start-up founder matches contributions to help employees pay off student loans

Josh Udashkin went to college, law school and business school in Canada, and he was able to emerge with no student loans at all. Higher education in Canada is much less expensive than it is in the United States, so his summer jobs as a legal associate and other gigs, as well as some help from his parents, provided him with what he needed to pay tuition and get by.

When he moved to the U.S. to work as a lawyer and then to launch his luggage startup Raden, Udashkin realized just how lucky he was. He couldn't believe how much debt American grads haul around.

Now, as a CEO, he's in a position to help.

Udashkin has started offering to match the student loan payments of his employees. The goal, says the 33-year-old, is to help young employees get out of debt faster. That way, he hopes, they will be more likely to go off and become entrepreneurs on their own right.