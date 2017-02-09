Wall Street eyes earnings, data, Fed speakers

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a flat open on Thursday morning as traders eyed a big day of earnings, data and Federal Reserve speakers.



On the earnings front Coca-Cola, Kellogg, Twitter and Viacom are among companies set to report before the bell. Activision Blizzard, Expedia, News Corp., Western Union and Yelp are due to report after the bell.

On the data front, initial jobless claims are due at 8:30 a.m. ET, with wholesale trade set to come out at 10:00 a.m. ET.

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard and Chicago Fed President Charles Evans are set to speak at 9:05 a.m. ET and 1:10 p.m. ET respectively.

In Europe, the pan European Stoxx 600 Index was around 0.27 percent higher on Thursday morning.