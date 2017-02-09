Who gets paid most at New York Fashion Week

According to Forbes, the world's 20 highest-paid models earned a total of $154 million in the year to June 2016. Since 2002, Gisele Bündchen has topped the charts as the highest earning model, earning $30.5 million last year – well ahead of Adriana Lima, who came in second place, and Kendall Jenner and Karlie Kloss who took joint third position.

A lesser-known model, however, could earn anywhere between $18,000 and $300,000*

Fashion Designers

As with models, the pay of a fashion designer can vary broadly depending on whether or not their style is in vouge on the fashion scene. Earnings for the Tom Fords and Dolce and Gabbanas of the world will be in the millions, but a more attainable annual salary for a fashion designer may be close to $93,000.

Public Relations

Public relations managers, whose job it is to guard the reputations of the famous outgoing model set, could also be among the best paid at fashion week, with the most successful among them earning an average of $92,000.

Buyers

Fashion buyers are likely to be the fourth highest earners at New York Fashion Week, obtaining an average salary of $83,000 for their ability to spot the next big trend.



Editors

Anna Wintour, editor-in-chief of top fashion magazine Vogue, is reported to earn an annual salary of $2 million according to the New York Times. Her assistant is said to earn $40,000.

Other editors with approximately 20 years' experience might expect to earn closer to $78,000 per year.

Clothes Stylists

Those responsible for adorning models in this season's most desirable creations are set to take home an average salary of $69,000 for their work.

Photographers

Photographers' salaries are likely to range vastly but those employed at New York Fashion Week, thought to be among the best in their field, could earn an average salary of $62,000.