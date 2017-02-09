Yum Brands posts weak sales as Pizza Hut continues to struggle

Yum Brands delivered fourth-quarter earnings Thursday that beat Wall Street expectations but were just shy on revenue, as fewer customers ate at its Pizza Hut chains.

Same-store sales were weaker than expected for the company in the quarter, rising 1 percent compared to an expected 1.7 percent, according to FactSet.

Taco Bell and KFC each saw same-store sales growth of 3 percent.

"KFC and Taco Bell had relatively strong performance in December, despite difficult U.S. industry conditions," David Gibbs, CFO for Yum Brands, said in a statement Thursday.

The company's third brand, Pizza Hut, suffered, however. Same-store sales fell 2 percent in the quarter.

"We have a lot of work to do," Greg Creed, CEO of Yum Brands, said on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" Thursday. "We have to work on assets and technology. We've got to work on all the things that will make this a more relevant brand. And we're doing that with the franchisees right now. We've got to get ourselves a long-term strategy. I believe...there's growth in the category. Our competitors are demonstrating that and we need to work harder to get our fair share."

In previous quarters, Pizza Hut has lagged behind. Analysts have blamed menu fatigue in the past for these soft sales.

"Unfortunately for Yum, KFC's growth has been overshadowed by the ongoing softness at Pizza Hut…., our data also show that Pizza Hut is losing customer share to delivery services like Papa John's and Domino's," Hakon Helgesen, an analyst at GlobalData Retail, said. "A defection to cheaper fast-food alternatives, especially among younger families, has also been unhelpful. This is an uncomfortable position and underlines the fact that Pizza Hut still has much work to do in terms of reinvigorating its brand."

The company posted earnings per share of 79 cents, excluding items, on $2.02 billion in revenue. Analysts had anticipated Yum to report earnings of 74 cents per share on $2.09 billion in revenue.

The latest-quarter results are Yum's first since spinning off its China business in November.

"Looking ahead, we believe that Yum! has a solid platform on which to build," Helgesen said. "However, it faces greater competition, including from Chick-Fil-A or Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen on the KFC side. This dynamic means it will need to up the pace of innovation if it is to thrive, especially within its core markets."

Shares of the company were slightly positive in premarket trading on Thursday.