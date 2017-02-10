Apple CEO Tim Cook zeroes in on the particular genius of Steve Jobs

Steve Jobs had a profound impact on Tim Cook, both as a business leader and as a man.

"The person who has influenced me the most in life is Steve by far," says Cook, who spoke in Scotland on Wednesday after receiving an honorary degree from The University of Glasgow.

Jobs hired Cook when Cook was 36 years old and, in his words, "rudderless." Two decades later, Cook took over Apple after Jobs' untimely death in 2011.



The most remarkable aspect of Jobs was his singular obsessiveness.

"He had a focus that was unlike any other," says Cook. In his role at Apple, that focus was entirely on making excellent products.

Watch the full speech below. (Warning, the video is not of the highest quality.)