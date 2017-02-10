At least one analyst on Wall Street isn't giving up on Twitter

Investors should buy Twitter shares on rising usage trends from its video-related product offerings, according to Jefferies, which reiterated its buy rating on the social media company.



Twitter shares fell 12 percent Thursday after the social media company gave disappointing earnings guidance in its fourth-quarter earnings report.



"We continue to believe that TWTR's position as the place to go for Live updates has value and relevancy in today's social landscape," analyst Brian Fitzgerald wrote in a note to clients Friday. "TWTR's international reach, highly engaged user base, and strong push into Live video especially on mobile positions it well for the continued shift of advertising dollars online. '17 will be a year for increased engagement on the platform which advertiser dollars will follow in 2H & beyond."

The analyst's view differed from at least seven other Wall Street firms such as Cowen, which downgraded Twitter shares after the earnings report.