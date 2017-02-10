Billionaire Chris Sacca's No.1 money tip for college kids: Be a cheap bastard

Chris Sacca is a leading man in the world of start-up investing. He was an early backer of Twitter, Uber, Instagram and Kickstarter, and those big bets helped the 41-year-old become a self-made billionaire.

Sacca has made guest appearances on ABC's hit reality show "Shark Tank," on which he's famous for sporting embroidered cowboy shirts.

His advice for young people, however, is more conservative.

"The best thing college students can do right now is to stop spending their money," says Sacca, according to an interview the investor did with USA Today.

"Being a cheap bastard now means so much more freedom and choices later."

Sacca has pulled himself through some tough times to earn the freedoms he now enjoys. Just before September 11, 2001, shortly after graduating from Georgetown Law, Sacca was laid off.