French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron has invited climate change researchers working in what appears -- at least in some parts -- to be an increasingly skeptical U.S. to move to his country.



In a video posted on Twitter, the 39 year old centrist described U.S. President Donald Trump as being "extremely skeptical about climate change."



"I have no doubt about climate change and how committed we have to be regarding this issue," Macron, speaking in English, said.

Going on to address American researchers, entrepreneurs and engineers working on climate change, Macron offered them a place in France.



"Please, come to France," he said. "You are welcome, it's your nation. We like innovation, we want innovative people, we want people working on climate change, energy, renewables and new technologies. France is your nation."



French voters will head to the polls this spring. Other candidates in the running include Marine Le Pen, of the far-right National Front, and conservative candidate Francois Fillon.

