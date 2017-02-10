Cramer’s game plan: Spotting the perfect combination for a positive tape next week





Jim Cramer thinks the averages could continue to roar higher next week, but recommended keeping one eye on tweets from President Donald Trump, and the other on earnings.

"Remember, if rates are up and oil is up, then the tone of the tape will be positive," the "Mad Money" host said.

That should free up investors to trade some of the names on Cramer's radar next week. He outlined the stocks he will be watching:

Monday: Teva Pharmaceuticals, Noble Energy

Teva: This stock is right up there with Valeant on Cramer's list, and he is worried about the company's balance sheet after it doubled down and paid $40 billion for Allergan's generic business at peak.

Noble: This company could tip investors off on how oil stocks are really doing now that OPEC appears to be pretty serious about supply cuts.

Tuesday: T-Mobile, Diamondback Energy

T-Mobile: Cramer is willing to bet that CEO John Legere will deliver a strong quarter. He thinks the company can keep its momentum going without having to merge with another company.

"Be aware that there have been occasions where T-Mobile has reported a blowout quarter and the stock has sold off," Cramer said.

Diamondback: With the fastest growth of any of the Texas oil plays, Cramer said this stock will work as a trade.

Wednesday: PepsiCo, Applied Materials, CBS

PepsiCo: Unlike Coca-Cola, which reported a quarter that wasn't very exciting, Cramer expects PepsiCo to shine because of its snack business. With PepsiCo playing the stay-at-home thesis that is sweeping the country, Cramer expects good things.

Applied Materials: Cramer thinks it will deliver better-than-expected results, given how well the chip business is doing and how well Lam Research has done.

CBS: This stock is always a crowd pleaser. Cramer expects CEO Les Moonves to have positive things to say about ratings, programs and distribution. Sometimes the stock responds negatively to positive news, but then turns right back up. Cramer anticipates it won't be different.

Thursday: MGM Resorts, Zoetis

MGM Resorts: With good news coming out of China on gambling and a surge in new casino gambling in Vegas, MGM could report great numbers that could send the stock above the $28 to $30 range finally.

Zoetis: The humanization of pets theme has also driven stocks like Idexx Laboratories higher. Thus, this animal and livestock drug company could post better than expected numbers.

Friday: Campbell Soup, Deere, VF Corp

Campbell: This stock is a real conundrum for Cramer. Its last quarter was disappointing, but the stock has been climbing since, as if someone has taken a large position in the stock in order to influence management.

"The Dorrance family owns a big chunk of it, but the stock just acts too well for me to believe it's being propelled by itself," Cramer said.

Deere: It might not even matter what Deere says on Friday. The industrial agriculture cohort continues to trade up, and Cramer says Deere could paint a better worldwide picture for investors.

VF Corp: This stock has been absolutely horrendous, but it seems like it is trying to bottom. Cramer didn't have a case to own it other than management possibility announcing an acquisition or break-up.

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram - Vine



Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com