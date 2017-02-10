DC fitness studio founder ignites firestorm, criticizes Ivanka Trump for using alias for class

The reaction was a firestorm of responses that included calling for a boycott of [solidcore], which has 13 DC metro area locations, as well as studios in Georgia, Pennsylvania, North Dakota and Minnesota, according to its website. Tweeters accused Mahlum of infringing on her client's right to privacy. Others called her "biased and hypocritical," while some posted stories of Ivanka's charity work. The criticism outweighed the support.

A few hours later Mahlum posted a follow-up statement to the press, saying, "I am extremely proud of the inclusive community at [solidcore] that respects everyone's age, race, religion, sexual orientation, or otherwise, and it is my key priority to protect that community. As I said in my Facebook post, I do not know Ivanka, but I welcome the opportunity to open up the communication channels, and I hope she takes me up on my offer."

By morning, Mahlum's Facebook page showed only posts dating back to 2013. The original posts are gone, and so far Mahlum has not responded to requests for comment; nor has Ivanka Trump, whom we contacted through her representatives.