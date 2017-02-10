European markets to open higher; Renault, ArcelorMittal report

European markets are expected to open higher Friday as investors track earnings and look ahead to the meeting between President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

The FTSE 100 is seen 19 points higher at 7,252; the German DAX is set to open 33 points higher at 11,683; and the French CAC should open 25 points higher at 4,851.

Amongst those reporting earnings Friday are European manufacturers Renault and ArcelorMittal. Asset manager Amundi and luxury goods group Kering also report.

Also on the schedule for Friday is Trump's meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the White House. Expected discussions include the president's plans to withdraw from the Trans-Pacific Partnership and establish a series of new bilateral trade agreements.

Asian shares closed at an 18-month high Friday, tracking a rally on Wall Street after President Trump promised to unveil a major tax announcement to lower the burden on businesses.



Follow CNBC International on Twitter and Facebook.

