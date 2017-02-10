Famously bullish Goldman Sachs strategist Abby Joseph Cohen to retire

Famously bullish Goldman Sachs strategist Abby Joseph Cohen is set to retire from the firm.

Cohen will step down from her position as president of Goldman's Global Market Institute, but will remain a member of its investment committee for its U.S. retirement plans and will continue to meet with many clients.

"We are pleased that she will become an advisory director and continue to engage with many of the firm's clients as a senior investment strategist. Abby will also remain a member of the Investment Committee for the firm's US retirement plans," Steve Strongin and Lisa Fontenelli, head and deputy head of the research division at Goldman respectively, wrote in an internal memo.

"Over the course of her career at Goldman Sachs, Abby has played a critical role in expanding our Global Investment Research franchise around the world," the memo said.

Prior to Cohen's career at Goldman, she worked at the Federal Reserve Board in D.C. Cohen joined the firm in 1990 and was made partner in 1998.

Cohen rose to prominence for her prediction of the bull market of the 1990s and has been ranked Institutional Investor's top strategist before.

Bloomberg first reported the news.