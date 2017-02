If PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel could do it all over, he would start thinking big sooner.

"If you go back 20 or 25 years, I wish I would have known that there was no need to wait," the billionaire investor tells author Tim Ferriss in "Tools of Titans."

"I went to college. I went to law school. I worked in law and banking, though not for terribly long. But not until I started PayPal did I fully realize that you don't have to wait to start something."