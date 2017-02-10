How Jacques 'Mr. Chocolate' Torres is beating the downtrend in retail sales

This year, Americans are expected to spend more than $18.2 billion this year on gifts for their loved ones, according to the National Retail Federation. That's slightly less than last year's all-time record high of $19.7 billion.

Despite consumers being a bit more frugal, Valentine's Day continues to be a popular gift giving occasion. And nothing says 'I love you' like a box of chocolates.

In fact, candy of all stripes are the most popular gifts to give on the February holiday. About 50 percent of those surveyed by the NRF planned on purchasing sweets for their sweetie, followed by an evening out (37 percent) and flowers (35 percent).

When it comes to what men and women hope to get, an evening out and chocolate tops the list, according to a survey conducted by Splender, an online cash back shopping site.

"Valentine's day is the biggest single day of the year, the biggest sale day of the year," New York chocolatier Jacques Torres told CNBC's "On the Money" in an interview recently.

Torres noted that Christmas takes the crown as his biggest holiday season for chocolate, and that's because people are buying gifts for multiple people. On Valentine's Day, he says it's more typical to buy for just one person.