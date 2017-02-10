If you want to invest, 'buy some funds and wait 5 years,' singer Huey Lewis says

Investing can be as easy as buying up some low-risk assets and leaving them alone, renowned singer-songwriter Huey Lewis told CNBC on Friday.

"If you're looking to invest, then just buy some funds and wait five years," Lewis told "Squawk Box" from the sidelines of the Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament.

"I invest myself a little bit, he said. "Blend of funds, and just close your eyes ... and just let it go."

But with markets now routinely reachingrecord highs, Lewis said it might be worth waiting before putting your cash toward stocks.

"Hang on for a little bit," he said. "Just keep your powder dry for a while."