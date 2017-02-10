The incredible rags-to-riches rise of self-made billionaire Oprah Winfrey

At an age when many people are getting ready to retire, 63-year-old billionaire Oprah Winfrey is, instead, launching a new venture.

Last month, the entrepreneur, TV host, actress and mogulteamed up with Kraft to develop a line of refrigerated ready-to-eat food products called Mealtime Stories.



Winfrey's media empire made her a billionaire in 2003 at age 49, but she began life at the other extreme. Born in rural Mississippi to an unmarried teen mother, she grew up in poverty and endured years of sexual abuse.



She was shuffled between family members until a more permanent living situation surfaced: Her dad's place in Nashville, Tennessee, where she went to live at age 14. The move changed the course of Winfrey's life. She thrived in high school, earning honors and a full ride to Tennessee State University.



Winfrey took a risk when she dropped out of college to pursue a career in media. But the gamble paid off.

