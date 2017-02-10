Mark Cuban, Chelsea Handler among celebrities supporting Nordstrom following Trump tweet

President Donald Trump may be denouncing Nordstrom after it decided to ditch Ivanka Trump's clothing and accessories line from its department stores, but celebrities are standing behind the brand.

Nordstrom, which isn't the only company dropping Ivanka's line, said that the decision wasn't political. It was business. Overall, online sales of Ivanka Trump's line fell 26 percent in January compared to January 2016, according to Slice Intelligence. On Nordstrom.com, sales fell 63 percent in the fourth quarter, Slice said.

President Trump's tweet and aide Kellyanne Conway's comments on Fox News sparked outrage on social media. From billionaire Mark Cuban to comedian and talk show host Chelsea Handler, celebrities are taking to Twitter to show their support for Nordstrom.