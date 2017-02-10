Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Friday morning

A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.



STOCKS/ ECONOMY



-Stock futures are a bit higher after Thursday's rally. Consumer sentiment numbers come out at 10 AM Eastern Time.



OIL/ ENERGY



-U.S. crude prices are up to the $53 a barrel level on news that OPEC has been complying with its production cut targets. But natural gas prices are close to falling back below the $3-level.



TRUMP FIRST 100 DAYS





-The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals unanimouslyruled againstthe Trump administration's new immigration and travel ban policy. The administration may now take this fight to the Supreme Court.