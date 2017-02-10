I've only spent $315 in 2017 and my top takeaway has nothing to do with budgeting

When I challenged myself to live on $60 a week for eight weeks, I expected the hardest part to be simply staying in budget. I honestly wasn't sure if I could stretch $60 to cover food, laundry, transportation and miscellaneous expenses in New York City.

It turns out, it's very much possible. I haven't gone over budget (yet) and I've even managed to save a bit each week.

It just isn't fun.



Six weeks into the challenge, I've spent about $315 of my allotted $480, and one of the top takeaways has had nothing to do with dollars, cents, or budgets: There is a lot of pressure to spend in social situations ... and it's hard to say "no."

