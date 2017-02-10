Read this now: O'Donnell as Bannon? | Tom Price sworn in | Disney wand recall

Here are some of the key stories CNBC is following this hour:



Tom Price was sworn in as secretary of Health and Human Services by Vice President Mike Pence this morning. The administration has said that Price's primary role will be repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act.

More than 30,000 Disney themed toy wands were recalled today. This comes in response to findings that the top component of the wands can detach and expose an 8 inch metal rod that could injure young children. The recall involves Mickie and Minnie mouse-themed light-spinner wands.

Rosie O'Donnell recently announced her interest in playing Steve Bannon on NBC's "Saturday Night Live." Days later, O'Donnell has changed her profile picture on twitter to an image of herself portraying the White House strategist. Former "SNL" sketches have used a man in grim reaper costume to portray Steve Bannon.

(Editor's note: O'Donnell will not be on "SNL" this weekend, a representative for her confirmed to CNBC after this segment aired.)