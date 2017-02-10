But experts say there is good reason to be skeptical of the dramatic price-change estimates, and car shoppers should not panic. Consumers need to understand that any tariff will influence car pricing, but it is not necessarily a "buy now or pay a lot more later" environment. And the outlook for the border tax in Congress remains uncertain.

Car buyers should have some basic facts straight: Even cars from the biggest automakers — including Ford and GM assembled in U.S. plants — rely on parts, including engines, imported from Mexico. Our biggest import from Mexico is cars and auto parts, with the United States spending $74 billion in 2015, according to the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative. That scale, coupled with the auto industry's interconnectivity, means a tax on Mexican goods will hit the overall U.S. marketplace, and American consumers.

If Trump's proposal passes in some form — a direct tariff on imports, a border adjustment tax or a giant floating toll booth on the Rio Grande — it would raise prices for vehicles across the United States, experts say.



That's big news for car shoppers, but not a reason to rush purchases.

Michael Harley, executive analyst for the vehicle valuation and research company Kelley Blue Book, said manufacturers would amortize the cost increases across their lineup. "The entire product line will bear the weight of the additional tax," Harley said.