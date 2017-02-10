Trump tax-cut signal pushes Wall Street to record highs

Trump issued a challenge after a federal appeals court unanimously decided to uphold a suspension of his immigration ban executive order. "See you in court," Trump tweeted. (CNBC)



Hillary Clinton trolled Trump on Twitter about the ban ruling. Her tweet simply read, "3-0," a reference to the unanimous decision by the three-judge panel. (USA Today)



Hundreds of people shouted down House Oversight Chairman Jason Chaffetz at a town hall last night. They said they were upset that the Utah congressman has not investigated Trump for conflicts of interest. (Vox)



The website of the Office of Government Ethics, which helps presidents and the executive branch avoid conflicts of interest, crashed Thursday because of "an extraordinary volume of contacts from citizens about recent events." (NBC News)



Congressman Tom Price, also a physician, was confirmed as HHS secretary, in an early Friday morning vote, providing momentum for Republicans to repeal Obamacare. (NBC News)



Trump's barrier along the U.S.-Mexico border would be a series of fences and walls, reportedly costing as much as $21.6 billion, and take more than three years to construct. (Reuters)



Iranians rallied en masse today to swear allegiance to the clerical establishment following Trump's warning about putting the Islamic Republic "on notice." (Reuters)



French anti-terrorism forces arrested four people in southern France today, including a 16-year-old girl, and uncovered a makeshift laboratory with base ingredients for fabricating a bomb. (AP)



Tesla's (TSLA) Elon Musk vehemently rejected claims alleged by an employee of the electric automaker's California branch that workers were underpaid and overworked. (CNBC)



Baby formula giant Mead Johnson (MJN) has agreed to be purchased by U.K. condom maker Reckitt Benckiser for $16.6 billion. Earlier this month, the two said they were engaged in deal talks. (Reuters)



Amazon (AMZN) is moving onto Victoria's Secret's turf, reportedly planning to start selling its own line of competitively priced women's intimate apparel on its U.S. website. (WSJ)



Walt Disney (DIS) has increased its hold on Euro Disney by swapping a 9 percent stake in the French theme park with billionaire Saudi Prince Alwaleed bin Talal's investment firm. (Reuters)



Blackstone (BX) is buying for $4.8 billion the employee benefits outsourcing business of insurance broker Aon (AON), a business that processes worker benefits for 15 percent of the U.S. population. (Business Wire)

