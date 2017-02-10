    US Markets

    Dow, S&P and Nasdaq hit fresh record highs as Trump trade resurges

    U.S. equities rose on Friday, tracking for weekly gains, a day after President Donald Trump promised to release a tax plan in the near future.

    The Dow Jones industrial average hit a record high shortly after the open, gaining around 55 points, with Goldman Sachs contributing the most gains. The S&P 500 also hit a new all-time high, rising 0.2 percent, with energy leading advancers.

    The Nasdaq also broke into record territory, advancing 0.17 percent.

    "When he said the words 'phenomenal tax plan, ' that gave hope to the market that we were going to get a tax plan sooner," said Quincy Krosby, market strategist at Prudential Financial. "He basically spurred the market, saying he hasn't forgotten about tax reform. That issue was at the core of the market's embrace of Trump's agenda, along with deregulation."

    Trump said Thursday in a meeting with airline executives that "lowering the overall tax burden on American business is big league ... that's coming along very well," adding that an announcement would come over the next two or three weeks. Stocks climbed to record highs following those remarks.

    "But who was in the market yesterday? Trading volume was low, and it was algorithms that were triggered immediately, lifting the market," said Krosby, noting that trading desks were not as active in the northeast Thursday because of a snowstorm that hit the region.

    A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.
    Getty Images
    A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

    Nevertheless, other asset classes also reacted to Trump's remarks. Treasury yields and the dollar gained ground and continued trading higher on Friday.

    The U.S. dollar rose 0.3 percent against a basket of currencies, with the euro near $1.062 and the yen around 113.63. In the bonds market, the benchmark U.S. 10 yield rose to trade at 2.427 percent, while the short-term two-year yield hovered around 1.2 percent.

    Gold prices, meanwhile, took a hit and kept on reeling Friday, with gold futures for April delivery falling $11 to $1,225.80 per ounce.

    "It should be kept in mind that the ongoing Trump developments have heavily eroded investor risk appetite while political risks continue to weigh on global sentiment. Although the yellow metal remains slightly pressured on the daily charts, bulls could reclaim control if the $1220 regions defend," Lukman Otunuga, research analyst at FXTM, said in a note.

    Equities, along with the dollar and Treasury yields, have skyrocketed since Trump's election on the prospects of more business friendly and reflationary policies.

    "The rally yesterday in stocks after Trump said he will unveil a 'phenomenal' tax plan made sense because we wanted to see him focus on what was most important and not get distracted by other noise and tweets. There remains though the issue of what will be unveiled," said Peter Boockvar, chief market analyst at The Lindsey Group, in a note.

    In economic news, import prices rose 0.4 percent in January, more than the expected 0.2 percent increase. Export prices rose 0.1 percent last month, in line with estimates. Consumer sentiment data are set to come out at 10 a.m. ET.

    Overseas, European stocks traded along the flatline, with the pan-European Stoxx 600 index trading around 0.06 percent higher. In Asia, stocks closed mostly higher, as Chinese trade figures topped economist expectations.

    Symbol
    Name
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    DJIA
    ---
    S&P 500
    ---
    NASDAQ
    ---


    On tap this week:

    Friday

    10:00 a.m. Consumer sentiment

    2:00 p.m. Factory orders

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    DJIA
    ---
    GS
    ---