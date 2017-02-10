Dow, S&P and Nasdaq hit fresh record highs as Trump trade resurges

U.S. equities rose on Friday, tracking for weekly gains, a day after President Donald Trump promised to release a tax plan in the near future.

The Dow Jones industrial average hit a record high shortly after the open, gaining around 55 points, with Goldman Sachs contributing the most gains. The S&P 500 also hit a new all-time high, rising 0.2 percent, with energy leading advancers.

The Nasdaq also broke into record territory, advancing 0.17 percent.

"When he said the words 'phenomenal tax plan, ' that gave hope to the market that we were going to get a tax plan sooner," said Quincy Krosby, market strategist at Prudential Financial. "He basically spurred the market, saying he hasn't forgotten about tax reform. That issue was at the core of the market's embrace of Trump's agenda, along with deregulation."

Trump said Thursday in a meeting with airline executives that "lowering the overall tax burden on American business is big league ... that's coming along very well," adding that an announcement would come over the next two or three weeks. Stocks climbed to record highs following those remarks.

"But who was in the market yesterday? Trading volume was low, and it was algorithms that were triggered immediately, lifting the market," said Krosby, noting that trading desks were not as active in the northeast Thursday because of a snowstorm that hit the region.