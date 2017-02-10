    Bonds

    US Treasurys decline ahead of economic data

    Scott Olson | Getty Images

    U.S. government debt prices were lower on Friday morning as investors eyed the release of data.

    The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was higher at around 2.4109 percent, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also higher at 3.0159 percent. Yields move inversely to prices.

    St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said Thursday U.S. interest rates can remain low throughout at least 2017, with no clear sense yet of whether the new President Donald Trump's policies will touch off higher inflation or growth.

    On the data front, import prices are due at 8:30 a.m. ET, with consumer sentiment set to come out at 10:00 a.m. ET.

    In oil markets Thursday, Brent crude was around $56.23 a barrel, up 1.08 percent, while U.S. crude was at $53.50 a barrel, up 0.94 percent.

