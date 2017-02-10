Wall Street expected to open higher as investors eye healthy earnings

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Friday morning as traders eyed the release of data and earnings.

On the data front, import prices are due at 8:30 a.m. ET, with consumer sentiment set to come out at 10:00 a.m. ET.

On the earnings front Aon, ArcelorMittal and CBRE Group are among companies set to report before the bell.

In Asian markets, the Shanghai Composite in China closed 0.44 percent higher and the Nikkei in Japan rose 2.49 percent.

On Thursday night, President Donald Trump and President Xi Jinping of China spoke over the phone.

"The two leaders discussed numerous topics and President Trump agreed, at the request of President Xi, to honor our "one China" policy," The White House said in a statement.

In Europe, the pan European Stoxx 600 Index was around 0.17 percent higher on Friday morning.