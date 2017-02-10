What to sell at records highs

The "Fast Money" traders discussed which stocks to sell to take advantage of the market's record high closing on Friday.

The market moved higher after President Donald Trump said on Thursday, a "phenomenal" tax plan will be announced in two to three weeks.

Trader Brian Kely said he's selling United Rentals.

"There's nothing wrong with the company but it's had just a tremendous run," he said. The stock is up 179 percent in the last 12 months.

Kelly also said Amazon's move into selling auto parts online is a bad sign for names like Autozone, O'Reilly, and AutoNation. He is stepping out of the space because of the online retail giant's competition.

Trader David Seaburg said he is taking profits from large cap banks stocks such as J.P. Morgan, Bank of America and Citibank. He said he plans to get back into those names on a pullback.

Trader Steve Grasso offered commentary on the rally and said the market is overbought. He said he thinks Trump's announcement will not deliver what traders expect and there's a market risk to the downside.