    Law

    White House doesn't plan to take travel ban fight to Supreme Court, plans to defend its merits: NBCNews

    The White House is not planning on taking the fight over President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration to the Supreme Court, a senior administration official told NBC News.

    The official said the administration plans to defend the order on its merits before a federal district court instead.

    Trump's executive order restricted travel for foreign nationals from seven majority-Muslim countries.

    Last week, U.S. Judge James Robart issued a temporary restraining order, shelving enforcement of the president's executive action. On Thursday, the Trump administration was dealt a setback when a panel of three judges unanimously upheld a suspension of the action in a federal appeals court.

    After the Thursday ruling, Trump told NBC it was a "political decision," echoing comments he made at a law enforcement conference earlier this week. The president expressed confidence that his administration would ultimately win this legal fight.

    This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.