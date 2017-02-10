Trump, of course, will stay a top focus, as he has since before his first day in office. In the past week, he shook markets out of their doldrums by promising Thursday he would provide details on tax reform in the next two to three weeks. That launched a stock market rally that took major indexes to record highs, put a bid under the dollar and drove bond yields higher. It also turned the market focus back to the programs that helped propel stocks higher since the election — not the recent controversies around immigration, trade and his daughter's clothing line.

"I think we'll just wait for the tax stuff to come out and we'll wait for other stuff. I still think the market could go up in the meantime. I think the equity market is now the new Nielsen ratings for Trump," said Ablin. "That's his barometer … between tweets and remarks."

Trump meets with Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday, after spending the weekend with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. In the past week, Trump also made conciliatory comments to China's President Xi Jinping about the country's One China Policy regarding Taiwan. That reduced some market concern that Trump will steer the U.S. into a trade war with China.

Key stock indexes in the past week all closed at record highs. The Dow gained 1 percent for the week, ending at 20,269. The S&P 500 was up 0.8 percent at 2,316, and the Nasdaq was at 5,734, up 1.2 percent for the week. The 10-year Treasury yield was fairly active during the week, at 2.40 percent Friday after touching a low of around 2.32 percent Wednesday.

Gold futures for April, rallying most of the week, sold off in the final two U.S. sessions but ended up 1.2 percent at $1,235.90 per ounce. Oil bottomed hard mid-week on worries of oversupply but bounced back to end the week flat, with West Texas Intermediate futures for March at $53.86 per barrel.

As for the Fed, the markets have been at odds with the Fed's forecast and its own expectations. Wall Street is skeptical the Fed can hike three times this year, and targets more like two rate hikes.

"[Yellen's] always a market moving event, but I feel like basically there's no upside, there's no reason for her to come out and use this as an opportunity to launch the Fed's pace, or trajectory for the Fed's balance sheet. It's too early," said George Goncalves, head of rates strategy at Nomura.

Fed officials, since their last meeting, have been talking about the day when they will stop holding onto the $4.5 trillion in Treasury and mortgage securities in their portfolio, and allow them to roll down. The Fed now replaces them, and if it were to cut back that would be the first step in the Fed reducing its balance sheet. It is not seen as something the Fed would do until possibly next year, but it has gotten the market's attention since the Fed signaled it was discussing it several months ago.

There also has been a debate within the bond market over whether the Fed could signal that it could raise rates at its March meeting, seen as unlikely by most Fed watchers. Expectations for March were further dampened when the Fed gave no indication in its Feb. 1 statement that it was ready to move, and the weak wage growth in the January jobs report lessened expectations for inflation — and Fed rate hikes.