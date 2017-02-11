Second Spectrum's technology is already there.



The company's software uses cameras to collect data from every player move, shot and pass, so teams can analyze with deep granularity everything that's happening during the game.

Is Steph Curry adding too much arc to his shot? What happens when Curry and Draymond Green use the pick-and-roll against certain defenders?

The Warriors signed on for the 2014-2015 season, the year they won their first NBA title in 40 years. Stevens, a former venture capitalist from Sequoia and a member of the Warriors' ownership group, invested in the technology when the founders were coming out of the University of Southern California, where Stevens previously donated $22 million to start an innovation center.

Rajiv Maheswaran, Second Spectrum's co-founder and CEO, said that when he first went to meet the Warriors at the practice facility in Oakland to show off the technology, the whole management team seemingly showed up.



"We've had intros to lots of teams, but the Warriors are the only ones who brought everyone of significance to the first meeting," he said. "They signed us up and then won the championship. I'm sure that has everything to do with us," he joked.



Second Spectrum now works with 22 NBA teams, though the Warriors were one of the first.