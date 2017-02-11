The data reviewed by The Journal found that Ivanka Trump footwear and apparel sales dropped by more than 70 percent in the last three weeks of October 2016, compared to the same period the year prior. The decline has slowed since, with sales down 26 percent in January.

Nordstrom would not comment for the Journal story. Its decision to drop Ms. Trump's line — which it has previously attributed to slow sales, not politics — caused a firestorm on social media and backlash from her father and his supporters. "My daughter Ivanka has been treated so unfairly by Nordstrom," the president tweeted on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Conway used a televised appearance to encourage people to buy Ivanka Trump's brand, a move that led White House officials to "counsel" her in response.

Representatives for Ivanka Trump's brand said overall sales for all merchandise actually increased in 2016 by 21 percent. In addition to Nordstrom, the brand was available at other department stores such as Bloomingdale's, Macy's and Lord & Taylor.

