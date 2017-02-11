Sales of First Daughter Ivanka Trump's merchandise at Nordstrom's had tumbled sharply prior to the 2016 election, The Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday, which hastened the retail giant's decision to drop the brand.
Nordstrom's move triggered a furious partisan back-and-forth this week, with President Donald Trump and his senior counselor Kellyanne Conway using official channels to criticize the company, with critics suggesting they may have run afoul of government ethics rules.
The Journal, citing internal data from the Seattle-based department store chain, indicates sales of Ms. Trump's fashion line had plummeted by nearly a third in the last fiscal year. In particular, that dive quickened just before November's U.S. presidential election.