CNBC Strengthens Asia Pacific Editorial Team With New Hires

SINGAPORE, 13 February 2016 – CNBC, the world's leading business and financial news network, today announced three new additions to its Asia Pacific news team: Sophia Yan joins as Beijing Correspondent, Everett Rosenfeld as Asia Pacific Digital Editor and Lee Yen Nee as Digital Correspondent.

Based in Beijing, Yan will report on the evolving economy of Greater China. Prior to CNBC, she was Asia Business Reporter with CNNMoney in Hong Kong, where she covered major financial and economic news across Asia. Sophia specializes in reporting unique cultural and consumer angles that illustrate the growth of the Chinese economy. She will also examine what the rise of China means for the rest of the world.

Everett Rosenfeld joins CNBC International as the Asia Pacific Digital Editor based at the network's Asia headquarters in Singapore. Everett was formerly a reporter for CNBC in the United States covering international macroeconomics, trade policy, politics and financial technologies.

Lee Yen Nee joins the CNBC digital news team in Singapore. Reporting to Rosenfeld, Yen Nee will be reporting on breaking business news from around the region. Yen Nee joins from Singapore's daily newspaper TODAY, where she was a senior business reporter covering economic, real estate and finance.

John Casey, SVP International News and Programming, said: "We're delighted to be adding Sophia, Everett and Yen Nee to our team. Asia remains a pivotal hub for our global network and these hires will further bolster our award-winning team."





