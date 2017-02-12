Tough-talking Trump may defer to China for help on North Korea

"After last week's phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping, I suspect that his first move will be to talk to China and bring Beijing to apply pressure on North Korea," Alastair Newton, co-founder and director of Alavan Business Advisory, told CNBC on Monday.

Pyongyang claimed it successfully test-fired a medium-to-long-range ballistic missile on Sunday. Called the Pukguksong-2, the weapon was powered by solid fuel and capable of carrying a nuclear warhead, according to North Korean state media. In response, Washington, Tokyo and Seoul have requested an urgent United Nations Security Council meeting on Monday.

If Trump were to allow Beijing to take the lead on such a delicate matter, as Newton predicted, that would align with the Republican's tonal shift on the world's second-largest economy.

Hostile anti-China sentiments have marked much of Trump's presidency—in a tweet last month, he criticized Beijing for its lack of assistance on reigning in Pyongyang's military technology. But last week featured a cordial phone call with Xi, in which Trump agreed to support the "One China" policy that he previously questioned.

As North Korea's biggest trading partner and main source of aid, China holds influence over the pariah state. But bilateral ties, which date back to the Korean War, have weakened since North Korea began testing nuclear weapons in 2006 and Beijing has since joined the international community in supporting UN sanctions. Still, the West has long urged Xi's administration to rebuke more forcefully.

Trump's initial response to Sunday's missile launch was muted, with the president merely stating his support for Japan, another enemy of North Korea, during a summit with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.