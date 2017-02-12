A busy year from merger and acquisition (M&A) plays is expected even with China clamping down on capital outflows and uncertainty hanging over markets as the administration of president Donald Trump looks to find its policy footing, JPMorgan's co-head of M&A for Asia Pacific said Monday.

Sectors that are likely to see M&A activity this year includes healthcare, as well as telecommunications and technology, and financial institutions.

"In 2017, a lot of the factors remains in place for robust M&A activities, like low interest rates. A lot of strategic rationales to do deals are still there in the corporate world," Brian Gu told CNBC's "Squawk Box."