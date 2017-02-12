Japan must boost the role of women and the elderly in society, PM Abe says

Respect for diversity will be "required like never before" and could help solve Japan's problems of a low birth rate and aging population, the country's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Sunday, just hours after meeting President Donald Trump.

Speaking via video link to an audience at the World Government Summit in Dubai, Abe said that Japan is trying to boost the role of women and the elderly in society.

"Respect for diversity will be required like never before," Abe said.

"Our challenge is to create new economic and social system that includes the active participation of women and promotion of employment opportunities to the elderly … where women and the elderly can maximize their hidden potential."