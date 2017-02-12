    Trader Poll

    Poll: Which event may spark the first 1% move on major US markets in over two months?

    It's been a champagne-popping mood over in U.S. markets after the Dow Jones hit its 20,000 mark and stocks continued climbing to new highs.

    There are many factors to be optimistic about on U.S. equities, from improving Chinese trade data to the promise of U.S. President Donald Trump's "phenomenal" tax plan.

    Political uncertainty is also brewing in Europe, which might mean investors could divert their resources elsewhere, while Trump policy uncertainty could keep the Federal Reserve from pursuing an aggressive rate hike trajectory.

    We want to know what you think would drive U.S. indexes higher in the coming months.

