After hours buzz: NRG, BKD, OMF & more

NRG Energy shares briefly dropped more than 1 percent in extended trading Monday after the company announced its chairman and vice chairman were leaving its board of directors. Howard Cosgrove and Edward R. Muller retired from the board, making room for C. John Wilder, Bluescape Energy Partners' executive chairman, and Barry Smitherman, former chair of the Public Utility Commission of Texas. Current board member Lawrence Coben will become the board's new chairman, according to an NRG Energy press release.

Shares of Brookdale Senior Living fell 3 percent in extended trade after the company reported a loss of $1.45 per share and revenue slightly below Wall Street's expectations. Revenue came in at $1.21 billion, below the $1.22 billion of revenue expected. Analysts projected a loss of 19 cents per share, according to FactSet.

OneMain Holdings shares briefly spiked 2 percent after the financial services company reported earnings nearly in-line with expectations. The company reported earnings of 80 cents per share, missing the Street's 81 cents per share expectation. Revenue came in at $714 million versus the $748.5 million analysts expected, according to FactSet.

Shares of RingCentral swung down 4 percent even though the cloud business and communication service company reported earnings that beat analyst expectations. The company said it saw earnings of 3 cents per share versus the 2 cents per share analysts projected. Revenue was also a beat with $104.5 million reported for the fourth quarter, above the $103 million that was expected, according to FactSet.