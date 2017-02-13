Arianna Huffington wants Donald Trump to be the best version of himself

Arianna Huffington speaks to CNBC Conversation at the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

The Huffington Post founder discusses the sea change in American politics following the rise of unconventional U.S. President Donald Trump, and how "he has an opportunity to tap into the best Donald Trump there is." She also warns against the dangers of fake news and the phenomenon's power to influence history.

Reflecting on Davos 2017's theme of Responsive and Responsible Leadership, Huffington discusses her view that those in power must move from being passive to active – but does acknowledge that the meeting has always "been ahead of its time in identifying trends."

Huffington also speaks about her belief in the importance of wellbeing and its impact on leadership, which underpinned her decision to sell the Huffington Post to AOL roughly a decade ago and instead begin Thrive Global, a business which focuses on health and wellness.



