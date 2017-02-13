VISIT CNBC.COM

At this co-working space, you can take a break to go rock-climbing

Brooklyn Boulders Somerville

Working at a pull up desk or directly above an indoor rock climbing wall isn't for everyone.

But for members of Brooklyn Boulders Somerville, a fitness and co-working space in Massachusetts, the unique setup works.

You'll find some of the club's 2,000 members climbing, reading business plans while on the treadmill or doing pull ups above their desks.

Many professionals say the flexibility to work or work out whenever they want boosts their productivity, says Dan Braun, climbing and fitness manager.

"Members will come in with their climbing shoes and their chalk bags," Braun tells CNBC. "They'll do some work for a few hours then take a break and climb for a while."

"Climbing itself is a very creative thing. It's all about problem solving," he says. "That physical energy translates well into the creative process for sure."

Working out regularly clears your head and makes you feel more motivated, studies show. In fact, Richard Branson, founder of Virgin Group, says working out everyday doubles his productivity.

If you're like most professionals who don't have the option to "boulder" at work, or if working at a place like Brooklyn Boulders Somerville wouldn't work for you, there are a number of other ways to incorporate activity into your daily routine.

Former Google career coach Jenny Blake encourages professionals to find a hobby where you get to go outdoors. It will help you enjoy work more, she says. Some companies and many insurance providers offer discounts on gym memberships. Or you could even take your lunch break to go on a brisk walk.

As Branson puts it, "Exercise keeps the brain functioning well."

