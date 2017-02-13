Border tax didn't come up in Trudeau's meeting with Trump, Canada's finance minister says

When President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met at the White House on Monday, the issue of a possible border adjustment tax did not come up, Canadian Finance Minister Bill Morneau told CNBC.

"What we talked about today is the foundation of a great relationship. We talked about how the two countries work together today and we talked about how we can expand upon that relationship. We didn't go into the details of our respective tax regimes," Morneau said in an interview with "Closing Bell" on Monday.

Republicans are pushing for a border adjustment tax that would tax imports and exempt exports. It is part of the GOP's overall tax reform package.



While it wasn't discussed at the meeting, Morneau said, "Our sense is that a border adjustment tax wouldn't necessarily enhance our trading relationship."