    BREAKING:  Early movers: AAPL, DD, TEVA, QSR, FDC, HAS, JCP & more

    Pro Analysis

    Pro Analysis

    Buy Hasbro because Marvel, 'Star Wars' movies will boost earnings this year, Goldman says

    Star Wars gadgets, toys and memorabilia
    Artur Widak | NurPhoto | Getty Images
    Star Wars gadgets, toys and memorabilia

    Investors should buy Hasbro shares because its earnings results will top expectations in the coming year, according to Goldman Sachs, which initiated on the toy company with a buy rating.


    "Hasbro is a best-in-class toy company with a strong portfolio of entertainment-driven products including Marvel, Star Wars, Disney Princess, and Transformers," analyst Michael Ng wrote in a note to clients Monday. The company has "pricing power, as evidenced by its high and stable gross margins, makes it well positioned to manage near-term inflationary risks."

    Hasbro reported better-than-expected fourth quarter earnings on Feb. 6.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    HAS
    ---

    Pro Analysis

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...