Christie and Trump to lunch together in DC

New Jersey Governor Chris Christiewas scheduled to have lunch in Washington, D.C., with President Donald Trump on Tuesday, according to NJ Advance Media.

The two were expected to discuss opioid addiction in the U.S., among other topics.

Christie said he declined several positions in the administration, but recent reports have emerged saying a possible shakeup in the White House staff may be coming.

Trump has not nominated anyone to be the director of the Office of National Drug Policy, according to NJ Advance Media.

CNBC reached out to the White House and Governor Christie for comment but did not receive an immediate reply.

Read more about this story at NJ Advance Media.