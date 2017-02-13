    Cramer Remix

    Cramer Remix: Why Apple is proof worries about Trump are overblown

    Jim Cramer has a message for all of the doubters of the market rally out there: stop thinking this is a rally.

    Instead, realize that this is a sea change, where the market is no longer influenced by the things that used hold it back before President Donald Trump won the election.

    Technology stocks in particular have roared since the election, with Apple hitting a new closing high on Monday. So much of the rally has roots that started in Silicon Valley, Cramer said.

    Thus, the price of Apple's stock is not determined by the White House. Yes, it has a large cash hoard overseas that could benefit from Trump's agenda of repatriation, but that's not the main thing powering Apple higher.

    "What is really driving the stock of Apple is something quite different. A realization that Apple's worldwide sales are coming in better than expected, its service revenue stream is on fire and its design and manufacturing supremacy is leaving long-time competitor Samsung in the dust," Cramer said.

    Intel CEO Brian Krzanich said that regardless of the administration in the White House, it is important to have an open dialogue and to build a relationship in every country that his company operates in.

    Krzanich met with President Trump on Feb. 8 and followed the meeting with an announcement that Intel would invest $7 billion in a factory that will employ up to 3,000 people in Chandler, Arizona. The investment would complete plans for a plant that was previously started.

    According to Krzanich, Trump's position on taxes is what inspired him to revive the factory. Under the current tax system in the U.S., relative to overseas, Krzanich said it would cost approximately $2 billion more over the span of 10 years.

    "The tax plan that the administration is putting forward would drastically reduce that … we are betting on that tax plan coming into fruition," Krzanich said.

    As the transformation of technology continues to span the globe, VMware COO Sanjay Poonen told Jim Cramer on Monday that the company is watching the "America First" stance of immigration in U.S. very closely.

    "Our general philosophy is software changes the world … software is our birthright — Silicon Valley, and the United States — it is the reason people like me are here," Poonen said.

    Poonen immigrated to the United States from India in 1987 to attend Dartmouth College on a scholarship, and moved to Silicon Valley in 1991. As VMware continues to be the global leader in cloud infrastructure and virtualization, Poonen considers the opportunity for immigration to the U.S. to be very important.

    Cloud-based software company New Relic also launched a partnership with Amazon Web Services. New Relic specializes in helping their clients monitor and measure what their business software is doing and how users interact with it in real time.

    Its analytics engine provides a sophisticated dashboard for companies to provide insight into their digital operations. Cramer spoke with New Relic's CEO Lew Cirne, who explained that there are two big trends happening right now in enterprise software.

    The first trend is the digital imperative to reach customers. The second is the secular move to the cloud as companies exit the data center business.

    "While these big changes are happening, they need a dashboard to see how their software is running in the cloud … New Relic's dashboard plus the new infrastructure platforms provided by cloud providers helps enterprises make that migration," Cirne said.

    If one thing is certain for Cramer, it is that metal and copper stocks continue to roar higher, reaching levels not seen in the last two years. However, that doesn't mean Cramer recommends investing in these stocks.

    "I say you can trade the metal stocks, but not invest in them," Cramer said.

    Ultimately, he thinks that the stocks can only rally so far before they hit a wall looking for growth. And right now, growth is getting hard to find.

    In the Lightning Round, Cramer gave his take on a few stocks from callers:

    Chesapeake Energy Corporation: "I think it's the year of natural gas. People just don't realize it because we've had such warm weather and I do think that Chesapeake is a buy right here at $6."

    Ubiquiti Networks Inc: "They missed the quarter badly and in a lot of different ways. Therefore, I can't recommend it. It's in the penalty box. We've got to wait for the next quarter."

