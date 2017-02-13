Cramer Remix: Why Apple is proof worries about Trump are overblown   

Jim Cramer has a message for all of the doubters of the market rally out there: stop thinking this is a rally.



Instead, realize that this is a sea change, where the market is no longer influenced by the things that used hold it back before President Donald Trump won the election.

Technology stocks in particular have roared since the election, with Apple hitting a new closing high on Monday. So much of the rally has roots that started in Silicon Valley, Cramer said.

Thus, the price of Apple's stock is not determined by the White House. Yes, it has a large cash hoard overseas that could benefit from Trump's agenda of repatriation, but that's not the main thing powering Apple higher.

"What is really driving the stock of Apple is something quite different. A realization that Apple's worldwide sales are coming in better than expected, its service revenue stream is on fire and its design and manufacturing supremacy is leaving long-time competitor Samsung in the dust," Cramer said.