    Mad Money with Jim Cramer

    Cramer: This is the year of natural gas, and you just don't know it

    It's that time again! Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on caller favorite stocks at rapid speed:

    Chesapeake Energy Corporation: "I think it's the year of natural gas. People just don't realize it because we've had such warm weather and I do think that Chesapeake is a buy right here at $6."

    Ubiquiti Networks Inc: "They missed the quarter badly and in a lot of different ways. Therefore, I can't recommend it. It's in the penalty box. We've got to wait for the next quarter."

    Lions Gate Entertainment: "Look, you got a nice gain. Let's not look back. I think that the story was told. You got the good quarter and now we've got to go find something else that's better."

    Priceline Group: "Why are you looking, and why are you not buying? This is one of my long-term recommendations. I think it remains a terrific situation. I don't get the derision that the company faces each time that it reports a quarter. It's a good stock."

    Duke Energy Corp: "As long as you're buying it in order to get some income. Because otherwise I have to tell you that I don't need Duke Energy in my portfolio."

    Questions for Cramer?
    Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

    Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
    Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram - Vine

    Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    NULL
    ---
    UBITUITI NET
    ---
    PCLN
    ---
    CHK
    ---

    Cramer's New Book