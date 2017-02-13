Cramer's lightning round: Signs that Bristol-Myers has bottomed

It's that time again! Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on caller favorite stocks at rapid speed:



Arconic: "We told followers in the club at actionalertsplus.com that we felt that at this level we can no longer initiate new positions. It's had a monster run. It's up 10 straight points. We still like it, but not new positions."

Bristol-Myers Squibb: "This stock doesn't want to go down anymore. I think they must either be doing a restructure or they've got something else up their sleeves, because it wasn't a good quarter. I'm not going to fight the tape. I think it has bottomed."

Universal Display Corporation: "I think that's smart. Yesterday someone had that on 'Am I Diversified?' and I said that it was a good technology play. A good New Jersey technology play."

Himax Technologies: "That is an inconsistent company. Let me call it that. Let me say it's inconsistent, because that's real polite."

United States Steel Corporation: "I think US Steel is ready for another run. I'm not kidding. After that conference call for Cliffs Natural I say to myself you know what the steels, they could have another leg."

