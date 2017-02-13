California officials worked frantically into the night Sunday to evacuate thousands of residents downstream from the Oroville Dam after a hole on an emergency spillway raised fears of flash floods.

"There was significant concern that it would compromise the integrity of the spillway, resulting in a substantial release of water," Kory Honea, the Butte County Sheriff, told reporters at a press conference Sunday evening. "I couldn't risk the lives of thousands of people so we took this rather significant step."

The emergency spillway at the nation's tallest dam was activated Saturday for the first time ever in the dam's 48-year history after the swollen dam reached above its capacity following a deluge of rain in the Northern California region.