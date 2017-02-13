Early movers: AAPL, DD, TEVA, QSR, FDC, HAS, JCP & more

Check out which companies are making headlines before the bell:

Apple — A UBS note out this morning said Apple's services business is probably undervalued by the market, estimating that shares would be about 10 percent higher if its services were valued as those of PayPal are.

DuPont — The company settled an environmental lawsuit for $670.7 million, with spin-off company Chemours to pay half that amount. The companies deny any wrongdoing in striking the settlement deal.

Teva Pharmaceutical — The drugmaker reported adjusted quarterly profit of $1.38 per share, 3 cents a share above estimates. Revenue also beat forecasts. Its bottom line got a boost from its acquisition of Allergan's Actavis drug business last year.

Restaurant Brands — The parent of Burger King and Tim Hortons beat estimates by 2 cents a share, with adjusted quarterly profit of 44 cents per share. Revenue came in above forecasts, as well. The company's profit more than doubled from a year earlier.

First Data — The provider of transaction processing technology beat bottom line estimates by 3 cents a share, with adjusted quarterly profit of 39 cents per share. Revenue also scored a beat.

Hasbro — Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on the toymaker with a "buy" rating, pointing to its entertainment-backed lineup of toys like those based on Marvel films and on various Disney franchises.

J.C. Penney — The retailer's shares were upgraded to "equal-weight" from "underweight" at Morgan Stanley, saying the risk/reward profile now looks balanced.

Walt Disney — Disney raised admission prices for U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for certain one-day tickets. The price increase was effective Sunday.

Sears — The retailer discontinued online sales of 31 items in the Trump Home catalog at its Sears and Kmart units, saying it wanted to focus its online business on more profitable items. Burlington Stores is also the latest company to remove her collection from its website. The Wall Street Journal reported that sales of Ivanka Trump's brands had fallen sharply at Nordstrom before that retailer discontinued sales of the line last week.

Verizon — Verizon will start selling unlimited data plans today for the first time since 2011. The move comes amid intense competition in the wireless industry, with rival AT&T having offered unlimited data plans to customers who sign up for the company's DirecTV service.

Macy's — The retailer could see a 50 percent jump in its share price if it strikes a takeover deal, according to an article in Barron's.

Amazon, Alphabet — Amazon and Alphabet's Google unit have signed deals to handle data from Snapchat parent Snap worth a total of $3 billion. The two companies will transmit and store pictures and video shared by Snapchat parent users.

Tesla — Tesla workers would be greeted by the United Auto Workers with "open arms," according to the union. The UAW also denied charges that a worker who publicly criticized working conditions at Tesla's Fremont, California assembly plant was on the union's payroll.

Volkswagen — Volkswagen's ex-chairman Ferdinand Piech refused to testify before German lawmakers on the automaker's diesel emissions scandal.

IBM — IBM has unveiled a version of its Watson natural language computer system designed to power cybersecurity operations centers.

Allergan — The drugmaker has come under scrutiny for its handling of non-GAAP accounting. The Securities and Exchange Commission sent a letter to the drugmaker, questioning its calculations of adjusted earnings per share, and saying it would be reviewing financial reporting practices of pharmaceutical companies.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals — The stock was upgraded to "overweight" from "neutral" at Piper Jaffray, which expects Food and Drug Administration approval for Regeneron's dermatitis drug Dupixent and autoimmune disease treatment Kevzara. Those approvals put Regeneron's alliance with Sanofi in the black.