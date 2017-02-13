    Europe Markets

    European markets to open higher; data, geopolitics eyed

    Markets in Europe are expected to open higher Monday, after another set of record closes on Wall Street in the previous session, as investors eye fresh data and digest new political developments over the weekend.

    The FTSE 100 is seen up by 22 points at 7,280.4; the German DAX is set to open 35 points higher at 11,701.4; and the French CAC is expected to open 19 points higher at 4,847.8.

    The European Commission's data release Monday will provide a series of indicators on the health of member states of the EU and some non EU-countries, including inflation and employment figures.

    Meanwhile, French Prime Minister Bernaud Cazeneuve is to meet in Berlin with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Vice-Chancellor Sigmar Gabriel and former President of the European Parliament Martin Schulz.

    The yen slipped against the dollar in Asian trading following U.S. President Donald Trump's meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, in which the former's tough campaign rhetoric over security and jobs appeared to be diluted.

    Also over the weekend, North Korea fired a ballistic missile into the sea on Sunday morning, the first such test since President Trump was elected. On Monday morning, Pyongyang said that the test of a new missile type at the weekend was successful and is capable of carrying a nuclear warhead.

