How this Grammy-winning artist made it big while giving his work away for free

Last night was a triumph for Chance the Rapper and a blow to the traditional music industry. He brought home three Grammys without having sold a single record.

The artist isn't beholden to any label. He makes a living from his music without actually selling his music, and that paradigm, to him, is the future.

In a "Vanity Fair" interview, the rapper explains: "I make money from touring and selling merchandise, and I honestly believe if you put effort into something and you execute properly, you don't necessarily have to go through the traditional ways."

In an interview with "Rolling Stone," he goes so far as to claim that music labels are already "a dead industry."

The success of Chance the Rapper and "Coloring Book" introduces a new age for music. Without working with a label, and while giving his music away for free, Chance has managed to build a dedicated fan base and scale career heights, including a few trips to the White House.