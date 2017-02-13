Working for Tesla or SpaceX is probably many people's dream job. And if you're lucky enough to get an interview with the big boss Elon Musk, then you need to be prepared for this question.

Speaking at the World Government Summit in Dubai, the billionaire technology entrepreneur revealed a key question he would ask of someone wanting to work for him.

"Tell me the story of your life and the decisions that you made along the way and why you made them and also tell me about some of the most difficult problems you worked on and how you solved them," Musk said on Monday, adding that the question is "very important".



"People that really solved the problem, they know exactly how they solved it they know the little details."

But Musk said those who are "pretending" go into just one level of detail "then they get stuck".

So if you've got a job interview coming up with Musk, now you know what to expect, at least for part of the interview.



